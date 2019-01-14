Chris Pratt and his new fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger are getting all the love from their celebrity pals following the news of their engagement, including his ex-wife Anna Faris.

After Chris announced that he had popped the question to Katherine in a sweet Instagram post late Sunday evening, his celeb pals flooded the comments section of his Instagram with their excitement for the happy couple.

Anna shared a sweet note for Chris and Katherine, writing, “I’m so happy for you both. Congratulations.” Chris and Anna officially divorced in October 2018 and share son, Jack, together.

Gwyneth Paltrow gave her love to the couple, “Congratulations you two beautiful humans. This is so wonderful!!!”

Tom Holland, who worked with Chris in the “Avengers” franchises, wrote, “Congrats bro.”

Rob Lowe shared “so happy for you!”

Josh Gad sweetly wrote, “So happy for you!”

And Olivia Munn chimed in with all the heart emojis!

The comments didn’t stop there either! Questlove, Rosario Dawson, and Michael Strahan also shared their well-wishes!

Chris and Katherine got engaged after a whirlwind summer romance together. The duo were first spotted out together on Father’s Day 2018 in Santa Barbara and have been inseparable ever since!