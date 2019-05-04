Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Honors Her Late Mother At Kentucky Derby

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Hope has a special tradition to honor her mother.

2019 marks the 10th year in a row that the 12-year-old has attended the Kentucky Derby with her father Larry Birkhead.

Larry met Anna Nicole at the event years ago and has continued the annual tradition with his daughter.

The father-daughter duo hit the red carpet in matching pink outfits at Churchill Downs on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Larry posted a tweet mentioning that Dannielynn was wearing the hat her mother wore to the event in 2004.

“Kentucky Derby time once again. Dannielynn looks pretty in pink in her dress by Junona and her Mom’s hat from her unforgettable appearance at The Kentucky Derby in 2004,” he tweeted.

In 2017, Larry opened up to Wendy Williams about life as a single parent.

“It’s great and it’s a lot of work,” he said. ” “I know there’s a lot of single parents out there, but for me, when you add the Anna Nicole factor to it all, now it’s getting a little tough.”

He told Wendy how he has attempted to shape Dannielynn’s opinions about her late mother, who died in February of 2007 of an accidental overdose.

We sit down and I have a talk with her and I say, ‘You’re going to see these things about your mom and not everything is true,’” he said. “I take a little bit of Anna’s life and I put it into lessons.”

