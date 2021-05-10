Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and More Shine In ‘Solos’ Trailer

The trailer for “Solos,” a new Amazon Prime original anthology series, is certainly jam-packed with star power!

In the trailer, which stars Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu, the characters explore the truths of what it means to be human and the impact of their lives.

The seven-part series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.

Amazon Studios’ Solos is executive produced by David Weil and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Weil makes his directorial debut, helming three episodes. Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson