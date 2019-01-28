Anne Hathaway Totally Gushes Over Her ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Co-Star Emily Blunt’s SAG Award Win

Despite the fact that they shared many catfights over haute couture and Miranda Priestly’s attention, it looks like Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are still the best of friends! Anne took to Instagram on Monday morning to shower her former “Devil Wears Prada” co-star Emily Blunt with love following her 2019 SAG Award win on Sunday for “A Quiet Place.”

Anne shared a snap of Emily holding up her award and captioned it simply, “Yaaaaaaaaay” with a bunch of heart emojis!

Clearly their love for each other is still strong following their turn together on-screen in the hit 2006 film.

And another person who was feeling the love for Emily following her big win? Her husband, John Krasinski! He adorably shared this photo of his wife and collaborator looking totally shocked as her name was called for the Best Actor Female In A Supporting Role. He captioned the pic, “Very fittingly…. No words.”

Aw, it was definitely a big night for Emily and we loved seeing her get all the love she deserves.

WATCH: Emily Blunt Adorably Dedicates SAG Award To Hubby John Krasinski