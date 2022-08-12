Anne Heche Crash No Longer Being Investigated By LAPD (Report)

The Los Angeles Police Department has ended their investigation into Anne Heche’s car crash, according to People.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the department shared in a statement to the outlet. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

The update comes after Heche was declared brain dead on Thursday night following last week’s horrific crash.

The actress’ rep told NBC News on Friday that while Heche is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she had not yet been taken off life support in order to donate her organs.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” her rep said in a statement to NBC News on behalf of her family and friends. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche was hospitalized on Aug. 5 after driving her car into a two-story home in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood.

According to eyewitnesses of the crash who spoke to TMZ, she allegedly first crashed a blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment building. They claimed residents of the complex tried to get Heche out of the car, but that she drove off, then crashed into a nearby house shortly after – sparking a fire.

According to a Los Angeles Fire Department report, which did not identify Heche, the solo-passenger vehicle struck a two-story home, “causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.” It took firefighters just over an hour to extinguish the flames.

On Thursday afternoon, authorities revealed that preliminary testing indicated that the 53-year-old had drugs in her system after the crash. A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer told NBC News that a blood draw “revealed the presence of drugs,” adding that a second test would be done to rule out any substances of medications administered to her at the hospital.

Before their probe ceased, LAPD was investigating the crash as a felony DUI traffic collision, the organization’s PIO previously told NBC News.