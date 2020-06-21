Ansel Elgort Responds To Accusation Of Sexual Assault

Ansel Elgort spoke out in a statement about a claim that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl when he was 20.

The 26-year-old posted a statement on Instagram claiming that he had been in a “consensual relationship” with the girl.

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours,” he began.

“I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship,” he continued.

Elgort went on to say that he cut ties abruptly with Gabby.

“Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared. As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy,” he concluded.

The post comes after a Twitter user, who has since deactivated her account and only identified herself as Gabby, posted about a past alleged encounter with the “Baby Driver” actor.

She claimed that he allegedly sexually assaulted her a “couple days” after she turned 17.

“When it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in’….“I WASN’T there in that moment mentally. I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone I was in shock,” she claimed.

Access has reached out to Ansel for comment. Gabby was not immediately available for comment.

— Stephanie Swaim