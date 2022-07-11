Anthony Hopkins Breaks Out His Best Dance Moves In Viral Video: ‘Sunday Summer Vibes’

Anthony Hopkins has his dancing shoes on!

The “Silence of the Lambs” actor set the internet abuzz on Sunday when he filmed a video of himself dancing to the Colombian cumbia classic “La Pollera Colorá.”

Anthony looked to be having the time of his life as he grooved to the music, wearing a colorful patterned shirt and Panama hat.

At one point, the 84-year-old removed his hat and waved it around to the beat, then placed it back on his head.

“Sunday Summer Vibes 😎,” he captioned the video.

Fans were impressed by Anthony’s moves and took to his comment section to shower him with praise.

“You’re on fire! 🇨🇴🔥👏🏻,” one wrote.

“So lovely!!! Hugs from Colombia!!!” another chimed in.

This isn’t the first time the two-time Oscar winner has shown off his fancy footwork.

Earlier this year, he posted a video of himself breaking into an impromptu dance while getting ready for the Academy Awards.