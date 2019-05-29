Are Audrina Patridge And Justin Bobby Gonna Heat Back Up? ‘The Hills’ Trailer Is Hinting At That Prospect

Maybe wearing combat boots to the beach worked in Justin Bobby’s favor?

Sure, nearly a decade has passed, but could a spark still be burning between Audrina Patridge and Justin Bobby? Well, that’s what the new trailer for “The Hills: New Beginnings” wants you to think!

The official trailer for the reboot series dropped today and after the series dropped some hints in the promo trailer that Audrina and her ex Justin aka “man so great he needed two names” still had a little something between them, they heaped on a little more romantic tension in the official trailer. Justin is seen saying that he things are “just getting started” between the two.

Oh, reality TV. We love you, we hate you, but at least you’re not the girl who didn’t go to Paris…

Justin and Audrina had a tearful breakup in the original series following some pretty serious trust issues. She went on to marry Corey Bohan in 2016. The duo had a daughter Kirra but are currently estranged. According to new reports, Audrina is now dating 31-year-old Matt Chase.

Justin on the other hand is reportedly dating a woman named Lindsey Pelas.

Well, so there we have it — a romantic reunion between Audrina and Justin is probably low — but hey, guess we’ll have to watch the series and find out.

The series returns on MTV on Monday, June 24.

