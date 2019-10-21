Are Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley And Zack Carpinello Back Together After Brief Split?

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Zack Carpinello are apparently back together!

It appears no love has been lost between the ‘Jersey Shore’ star and professional wrestler after a recent episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” left them broken up.

The breakup appears short-lived as the pair made an outing to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios over the weekend, sharing stories on both of their Instagram pages leading fans to speculate that the two have revived their romance.

On Friday, JWoww posted a video at Rob Zombie’s Hellbilly Deluxe Scarezone at the Orlando theme park. Then on Saturday, her voice could be heard in the background of Zack’s videos from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The couple must love the thrill of amusement parks because they first debuted their relationship at Universal Studios back in April.

The duo recently split after Zack was shown flirting with Angelina Pivarnick at a Las Vegas nightclub while JWoww was MIA, on the October 10 episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

A blindsided JWoww took to social media after the episode aired, writing, “After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards,” she insisted.

Zack was quick to apologize for his bad behavior, publicly admitting, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for.”

“Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me,” he continued. “I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well. I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to be every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome.”

It seems JWoww could be a believer in second chances, but will Angelina be next?

— by Marielle Williams