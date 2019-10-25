Are Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Dating!?

Rumors are swirling that “Saturday Night Live” hunk Pete Davidson and model Kaia Gerber may be dating. The two have been spending a lot of time together as of late, most recently with Pete being eyed leaving Kaia’s New York City apartment on Thursday. His stop at her New York City apartment followed an outing together at Sadelle’s in New York City earlier this week.

The duo were spotted in a corner booth at the restaurant by a fan who snapped a photo. Based on the pics, the Pete, 25, and Kaia, 18, seemed happily engaged in conversation and were smiling and laughing.

Pete’s connection to Kaia comes shortly after his split from Margaret Qualley. He and Margaret started dating earlier this summer but split in early fall. As for Kaia’s dating history? She was most recently linked to model Wellington Grant. Kaia and Grant sparked romance rumors in February when she popped up in his Instagram Story. Shortly after, they were spotted looking loved up on Valentine’s Day and also enjoyed an NYC walk together.

While it’s not clear how serious things are between Kaia and Pete or whether they are just friends, it definitely would continue to make Pete’s dating history pretty A-list. Margaret is Andie McDowell’s daughter while Kaia is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Pete had a brief romance with Kate Beckinsale. The funnyman was also famously engaged to Ariana Grande last year, but they split in October 2018.

Pete and Ariana’s brief romance and whirlwind engagement ended up becoming a big part of Ariana’s song, “Thank You Next.”

So what do you think, would Pete and Kaia make a good couple!?