Ariana Grande and The Weeknd Announce ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix Collaboration

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd are teaming up again!

The two megastars are collaborating on a remix of The Weeknd’s smash hit song “Save Your Tears.” They first teased their reunion earlier this week, both sharing brief videos of their vocals and tagging each other.

They confirmed the track in matching posts on Wednesday, sharing the cover art featuring an artistic rendering of Ariana in the reflection of The Weeknd’s sunglasses.

Ariana shared some photos of herself seemingly working on the track, sitting in front of a mic in an all-black outfit completed with sky-high white heels.

Fans have been clamoring for the duo to collaborate again after their 2014 duet “Love Me Harder.” Their wishes will come true on Thursday at 9pm PT when “Save Your Tears (Remix)” drops.

