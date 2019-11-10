Ariana Grande Brings Christmas To The Stage During Final Leg Of ‘Sweetener’ Tour

‘Tis the season for holiday nostalgia! Ariana Grande brought some special holiday magic to her “Sweetener” show in Uniondale on Saturday.

The 26-year-old singer brought back some old classics with her song “Winter Things” that she released all the way back in 2015! Ariana serenaded concert-goers with an upbeat version of the song, crooning about going to the ice skating rink no matter the weather. Never one to miss a chance for an eye-catching headpiece, the songstress came decked out in a sparkly reindeer headband—red Rudolph lights and all.

Ariana also brought back another fan favorite, “Break Free,” from her 2014 album “My Everything.” She rocked the stage in a black glittery two-piece set as rainbow lights filled the background.

It seems the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer is bringing back lots of her songs to the stage. Ariana is wrapping a whirlwind tour that covers her two most recent albums, both “Sweetener” and “thank u, next.”

So if you’re both an Ariana Grande fan and love to get in the holiday spirit, now is your chance to see one of her holiday-themed shows! Her current tour is set to run through Dec. 22nd.