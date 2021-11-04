Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Set To Star In ‘Wicked’ Film Adaptation

Talk about an iconic casting!

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in Universal’s movie adaptation of the fan-fave musical “Wicked.”

Ariana confirmed the casting on Thursday, sharing a series of photos of what appears to be a Zoom call with Cynthia and the film’s director Jon M. Chu.

“Thank goodness @jonmchu @cynthiaerivo @wickedmovie,” she captioned the post.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Cynthia also confirmed the casting with a similar carousel of photos on Instagram on Thursday, including a flower arrangement she received from Ari that includes a card that reads, “Dear Cynthia, Honored doesn’t even begin to cover it I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love, Ari.”

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

“Pink goes good with Green,” Cynthia captioned the post while also tagging Ariana and Jon.

Jon also posted about the exciting news, sharing photos of both Ariana and Cynthia tearing up as they learned they were going to be playing the beloved musical’s lead roles.

“These two witches!! The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!,” he wrote.

A post shared by Jon M Chu (@jonmchu)

— Stephanie Swaim

