Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon Team Up For Holiday Song

Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon are getting into the holiday spirit but with a pandemic twist.

The trio just released the single “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” song along with a fun music video.

The “Tonight Show” first teased the upcoming song, writing on Instagram, “Guys. I can’t believe I’m typing this but – I’m dropping a new single and video tonight with @ArianaGrande and @theestallion.”

“I almost feel like I’m Beyoncé or Drake,” The late night host told The Associated Press. “I’ve always wanted to surprise drop a single and now it’s happening. This is crazy what life is.”

“I wanted to write something reflecting on how tough it was for everyone last year during the holidays and that it’s gonna get better,” he continued.

He got Ariana onboard for the project in October and then shot the music video in Los Angeles with her and then filmed with Megan Thee Stallion in New York.

It’s Megan’s first time recording holiday music whereas Ariana is no stranger to the genre. She’s released multiple Christmas tracks.

“That was kind of a wake-up call where you think, ‘Why not do as much as we can to make people happy?’” he told the AP. “We forget about these things. And this is a great time to celebrate and get together.”

