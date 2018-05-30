Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Make It Instagram Official With Adorable ‘Harry Potter’ Themed Pic

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship is off to a magical start.

The couple became Instagram official after Pete shared an adorable snap with the pop star to his Instagram on Wednesday.

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member is seen with his arm around Ariana rocking “Harry Potter” robes. While Pete is representing Gryffindor with his sweater, Ari proves she’s still a “Dangerous Woman” by wearing Slytherin green.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjaMCELnB9G/?taken-by=petedavidson

“The chamber of secrets has been opened,” he captioned the pic.

Ariana slyly commented back, “u tryna slytherin (I’m deleting my account now).”

The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer, 24, also supported the 24-year-old comedian at his stand up show on Tuesday night. She shared a photo of Pete on stage from the audience to her Instagram Stories, along with a string of flirty emojis.

Last week, a source confirmed to Access that the couple was casually dating. They continued to fuel romance rumors by sharing flirty comments with each other on social media before confirming their relationship with their “Harry Potter” themed pic.