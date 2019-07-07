Ariana Grande Shares Emotional Update After Breaking Down In Tears At Show

Ariana Grande is opening up about how she’s feeling.

She shared the message on Twitter saying, ““tour is wild. Life is wild.”

“I’m grateful for the sea of love i have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got. i’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world,” she continued.

“I’m grateful for my voice and my team. i’m grateful for this music. i’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out,” the post goes on. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thoasands of people every night. It’s a dream come true. No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, I’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started.”

“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot … so sometimes I cry a lot!” she added. “I thank you for accepting my humanness. I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through. I feel it and I appreciate it. And all of you so much.”

She went on to reveal what compelled her to write the post.

“I’m sharing this because I’m grateful and because I want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone,” she added. “it is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time… but I want you to know, you aren’t alone and I think and I think you’re doing great. Love you.”

The post comes after she broke down on tears at a performance on July 6, 2019.

This isn’t the first time she’s broke down onstage. She also got emotional while performing in her late ex Mac Miller’s hometown of Pittsburgh.

— Stephanie Swaim