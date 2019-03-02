Ariana Grande Thanks Music & Fans For Saving Her Life In Raw, Emotional Message

Ariana Grande is feeling the love.

The pop superstar reflected on her rollercoaster journey in an emotional Instagram message on Friday, thanking fans for the support she’s felt throughout her notable triumphs and challenges.

“i cant really fathom all that has happened over the past few years,” she wrote, captioning a black-and-white selfie in which she’s giving the camera a kiss.

“i don’t even really know where I’m going with this post but I’m just grateful to be here still. and excited to see you. i’m prolly gonna cry a lot,” she added.

Ari’s personal upheaval in recent months includes the sudden death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her whirlwind engagement and subsequent breakup with now-former fiancé Pete Davidson. She channeled her grief in the now-smash album “Thank U, Next,” right on the heels of releasing another No. 1 LP, “Sweetener.”

The timing of her new post is no coincidence. Ari is now gearing up for her Sweetener World Tour, kicking off March 18 in Albany, N.Y. Despite the success of her back-to-back records, Ariana admitted that she wasn’t confident she could give music her full attention as she faced her obstacles behind the scenes.

“a few months ago i told my team i wasn’t even in an okay enough place to tour or work at all and my friends, you guys and this music really saved my life and turned everything around,” she wrote. “i’m still healing but i feel a lot lighter as of late and i think this is really going to be such a beautiful time.”

Fans have been hearing Ari loud and clear. The 25-year-old made history last month after nabbing the top three spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart simultaneously, a feat no artist had achieved since The Beatles in 1964.

Ari has much to look forward to, but there is still one piece of her past she’ll always carry with her. In addition to her third headlining tour, Ari will once again give back to a community with whom she experienced an unimaginable tragedy.

Earlier this week, the songstress announced that she’s returning to Manchester, England in August for the UK city’s Pride Festival. Her headlining appearance marks her first visit since the One Love Manchester benefit concert she co-organized following the horrific bombing that left 22 dead and hundreds injured after her Manchester Arena concert in May 2017.

Ari later revealed that the attack had left her with lingering PTSD symptoms, but shared in her new post that having a creative outlet and millions of understanding listeners has made every difficulty worthwhile.

“i am so deeply and eternally grateful,” she concluded. “life is wild. but your love and this music make it feel so sweet. love u.”

— Erin Biglow