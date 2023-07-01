Ariana Madix Dances At Ex Tom Sandoval’s Bar While Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Ariana Madix is out here dancing the night away!

In a video shared on TikTok, the “Vanderpump Rules” star was captured recently busting a move at TomTom, a West Hollywood bar co-owned by her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

“First weekend filming Vanderpump Rules season 11. DJ James Kennedy is playin’ a set at TomTom. Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good,” TikTok user @audpen wrote over the now-viral clip.

According to reports, the hit Bravo show began filming season 11 on Wednesday. The full cast list has yet to be revealed.

Ariana’s carefree moves come just weeks after the final episode of the dramatic season 10 “VPR” reunion aired.

At the end of the three-part reunion, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss admitted that their love for each other remains intact, despite the backlash they faced due to their perceived betrayal of Ariana.