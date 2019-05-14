Ariel Winter Fires Back At Body Shamers As She Wows In Slinky LBD

WATCH: Ariel Winter Was Asked To Spill The Reason Behind Her Recent Weight Loss & She Did Not Hold Back

“Modern Family” star Ariel Winter is firing back at body shamers in the best way!

The 21-year-old looked stunning in a tiny black dress at the Entertainment Weekly and People Upfronts party on Monday night.

Posing with her co-star Nolan Gould, 20, Ariel showed off her thin physique and her new red hair in stylish fashion at the glamorous event.

The strapless dress displayed her cleavage and highlighted her figure with a shiny black belt at the waist.

The child star, who we watched grow up as Alex Dunphy on “Modern Family,” has received a lot of criticism in recent months for her sudden change in appearance.

In January, Ariel sounded off on a hater who insinuated that she got plastic surgery to lose weight.

“Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her before ‘the change,'” the troll wrote in the comments section of Ariel’s Instagram post. “She was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body.”

The actress responded by writing back, “I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also cutting (me) down which isn’t what I think you were trying to do? I also didn’t get plastic surgery.”

Despite the hate, Ariel looks like a total Disney princess smokeshow and we are here for it!