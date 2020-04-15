Armie Hammer Is Unrecognizable With Hilarious New Mohawk

It looks like Armie Hammer is taking his quarantine haircut into his own hands – and the results are wild!

The “Social Network” star debuted a brand new look on his Instagram on Wednesday, rocking a curly mohawk and a handlebar mustache. Armie teamed his new look with an equally funny ensemble, a fringed T-shirt that he cut the sleeves off of and a set of pastel boardshorts.

He captioned the snap, “Killing the game.”

He also shared a photo of his hair clippings and an electric razor in his Instagram Story and wrote, “I’m fine.”

The normally hunky star’s look was definitely giving us serious “Tiger King” vibes and clearly got many fans’ attention since he was almost unrecognizable.

Armie’s own wife, Elizabeth Chambers, joked in the comments, “Quarantine chic. With the 24/7 accent to match 😂.”

Other stars shared their impressed reactions in the comments too, writing, “amazing” and “legend.”

This is definitely a new level of quarantine haircut – check out more wild celebrity cuts in the video above.