Arnold Schwarzenegger Bike Rides With Son Joseph Baena Amid Quarantine

Arnold Schwarzenegger is still getting in plenty of exercise during quarantine, and he’s also using his time at home to connect with his kids! The former governor of California headed out on a bike ride on Friday with his son, Joseph Baena.

The “Terminator” star’s lookalike son, 22, was all smiles as he and his dad biked toward the beach from Arnold’s Brentwood home. There’s no denying that the two have a seriously striking resemblance. Joseph is Arnold’s son from his affair with Mildred Baena. And the two have maintained a close relationship since the news broke that Arnold was Joseph’s father in in 2012, despite Arnold saying in a 2017 interview that he regretted the affair.

“You do think about it every so often,” Arnold revealed in Men’s Journal in 2017, adding, “And I can beat myself up as much as I want — it’s not gonna change the situation. So the key thing is, how do you move forward? How do you have a great relationship with your kids?”

“You can’t go back — if I could, in reality, be Terminator, of course I would go back in time and would say, ‘Arnold … no,’” he tells the magazine. “You know, it’s always easy to be smart in hindsight. That’s not the way it works.”

And Arnold has done just that – focused on his relationship with all of his kids, Joseph included. Joseph takes after his dad in many ways and has embraced bodybuilding and workouts. He also recently graduated from Pepperdine University, and Arnold was there to support.

Arnold has been spotted out on bike rides near Santa Monica beach almost daily over the past couple weeks since Los Angeles ordered a shelter in place. He has also taken his daughter Christina and son Patrick out for bike rides too. He also enjoyed a ride earlier in the week with his longtime friend, Ralf Moeller.

The best part? The bodybuilding champ has been doing his bike rides in style– sporting a black mask that reads, “we’ll be back.”