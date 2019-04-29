Arnold Schwarzenegger Shows Up To Son Joseph Baena’s College Graduation And Showers Praise On Him!

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena is a college grad!

The “Terminator 6” actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo with his son Joseph at Joseph’s college graduation ceremony from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif.

“Congratulations, Joseph,” Arnold wrote. “Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I’m so proud of you. I love you!”

Joseph shared a similar photo with his dad on Instagram, saying, “Some of the best times of my life are because of this school and the people in these pictures.”

“I am so incredibly grateful to have the privilege to study at and graduate from such a beautiful and high caliber school,” he went on. “I now have my degree in business administration and with that I believe this is only the beginning of a new road. Let’s see where it takes us!”

Joseph is the former California governor’s youngest son with his former housekeeper Mildred Baena, with whom he had an affair.

Mildred also attended the ceremony and posed for pictures with her son.

Arnold has four other children with his estranged wife, Maria Shriver.

