Ashanti Smiles In Nelly’s Lap In Romantic Never-Before-Seen Pics

Nelly and Ashanti have something to smile about!

The on-again couple looked more in love than ever in swoon-worthy new snaps from a night to remember. Ashanti, 43, gave Instagram followers a cozy peek at her and Nelly’s outing, sharing romantic photos of her and the rapper, 49, laughing together as she sits in his lap. The photos appear to be throwback shots from their appearance at Atlanta’s Tycoon Music Festival in February, with the couple dressed in coordinated red-and-black ensembles.

Ashanti’s post comes days after she and the hip-hop artist stepped out for a red carpet date night at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor event in Washington, D.C., where Kevin Hart was the night’s honoree.

Fans can’t get enough of the pair’s romantic new chapter!

Last September, the Nelly confirmed longtime speculation that he and his fellow music star had rekindled their romance, telling Philo TV’s “Boss Moves with Rasheeda” at the time that neither of them expected more sparks to fly.

“Yeah, we cool again,” Nelly said with a smile. “I think it surprised both of us though. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned.”

The “Country Grammar” artist and the singer originally called it quits in 2013 after a decade of on-and-off dating and he explained why having some time apart helped them reconnect better at this point in their lives.

“I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate you understand one another more,” Nelly said, also noting that their dynamic seems stronger than ever.

“Yeah. I mean, because it’s no pressure,” he added, when asked if things “feel good” now.

“Before I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing before career-wise, and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough,” the artist shared.

Though neither Nelly nor Ashanti had directly addressed their status until his interview, fans were well aware of the pair getting closer. The couple sang Usher’s “Nice and Slow” in a video Nelly posted to his Instagram story in August, and they previously stepped out together for Quality Control CEO P Thomas’ birthday party.

And in October, they made things Instagram official when Nelly wished his ladylove a happy birthday with a sweet montage video featuring cute moments they shared over the years.

“Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know,” he raved of Ashanti in his caption.