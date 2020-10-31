Ashlee Simpson And Evan Ross Welcome Baby Boy!

Ashlee Simpson Ross is now a mom of three!

The 36-year-old announced the birth of her and husband Evan Ross’ second child together on Instagram.

“10-29-2020 Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived!” she captioned the sweet pic. “I’m over the MOON we are so Blessed!”

Fellow (soon-to-be) mom of three Hilary Duff was quick to share her joy for the couple.

“Congrats guys!! Beautiful baby boy! ✨♥️👏🏻,” she wrote. 

Ziggy is the second child for Ashlee and Evan, joining 5-year-old sister Jagger Snow.  The singer also has an 11-year-old son Bronx Mowgli with ex-husband Pete Wentz. 

Ashlee announced she was expecting in April. Congrats to the family!

