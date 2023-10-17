Ashley Benson Pregnant, Expecting With First Child With Fiancé Brandon Davis (Reports)

Is Ashley Benson a mama-to-be?

The “Pretty Little Liars” star is reportedly expecting her first child with her fiancé, Brandon Davis.

According to multiple media outlets, sources say the 33-year-old is looking forward to her new addition.

“She’s around the four month [mark] and so excited to be a mom, she’s been eating really well and taking care of her body,” a source told Us Weekly. “Ashley’s family is also thrilled for her.”

Another insider claimed the news doesn’t come as a surprise.

“She wanted to start a family with Brandon. It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning,” a second source told the publication. “She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him.”

Ashley and the 43-year-old sparked romance rumors in January 2023 after the pair was spotted at a Lakers game. They made their relationship Instagram official in June after attending a mutual friend’s wedding. The duo got engaged in July 2023.

“Had the most amazing time celebrating the two of you….what a beautiful wedding,” Ashley captioned a series of photos with her beau in June.

The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. have yet to publicly confirm reports that they are expecting.

Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for the couple for confirmation.

