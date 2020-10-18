Ashley Graham Bares All In Nearly Nude Selfie As She Debuts New Tattoo

Ashley Graham is baring all!

The 32-year-old model showed off her fabulous physique in a nude mirror selfie posted to her Instagram on Sunday. She captioned the snap, “Nakie big girl 👋🏽.”

“I hate that this is seen as ‘big girl’ I see nothing but a beautiful, naturally curvy woman in all her glory.. super sexy and womanly,” the fan wrote. “I hear what you’re saying. But if you look at ‘big’ as a positive or love then you can see it like I do. I love my big strong beautiful body,” Ashley responded in the comments section.

In the snap, Ashley also showed off her brand new scorpio tattoo.

The photo comes nine months after Ashley and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child together.

Later the same day, Ashley, bared her body once again showing off the day that she gave birth to her son. In the snap, Ashley is surrounded by her birthing team and her husband as her newborn son is seen lying next to her.

She captioned the photo, “Can’t believe Isaac is 9 months today! 9 months in, 9 months out 👶 Thank you to this phenomenal team for making my labor and delivery so smooth. We are so lucky to have the support from these amazing women!