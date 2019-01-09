Ashley Graham refuses to let her love life fall dull!

The 31-year-old model is on the cover of Elle magazine’s February 2019 issue, and in her interview she shared all the relationship goods we need to keep things spicy this year.

Her biggest advice? Pretty simply, she says, “Have sex all the time.”

“Even if you don’t feel like it, just have sex,” she told the mag.

“I have found that if we haven’t had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we’re all over each other. For us it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s have sex.’ And then we are just right back in a great mood,” she added.

She also revealed that she and her husband Justin Ervin waited to consummate their relationship until after marriage.

“Of course we were sexually attracted to each other,” she said. “All those things were there. I wasn’t worried about, ‘What’s sex going to be like with him?’ It was more, ‘Do I trust him? Is he someone I want to be with for the rest of my life?’

And kids? Those will come in due time, she says.

“For me, being a wife and being a woman, happiness doesn’t equate to having kids,” she said. “Happiness right now, is building with my husband and building my business.”

Word to live by, girl!