Ashley Graham Proudly Displays Curves and Stretch Marks In Nude Pregnancy Photo

Ashley Graham has nothing to hide!

The pregnant supermodel put her changing figure on full display with a close-up look at her curves and stretch marks in a candid nude photo. Her newest snap comes just days after she and husband Justin Ervin announced the upcoming arrival of their first child in a heartwarming video announcement.

Ashley has never been shy about promoting body positivity, and her happy news appears to have given her added motivation to keep it more refreshingly real than ever.

WATCH: Ashley Graham Announces She’s Pregnant In The Cutest Way Ever!

“Same same but a little different,” she wrote in her caption.

Followers applauded the 31-year-old for using her platform to share such a relatable image and remarked how lucky her baby-to-be is to have such an inspiring role model. A few others went on to express gratitude over being able to convey Ashley’s message to their own kids who are struggling with self-esteem.

“My daughter absolutely adores you and she’s always talked about being a plus size model but she said she has stretch marks and she’s not perfect like Ashley Graham,” one mom commented. “When I just showed her that pic she literally thought it was a picture of her. And when I said it was Ashley Graham her eyes lit up. She said, ‘mama that looks just like me!” And I got to say I told you so!!! And just like that her confidence soared through the roof!”

It wasn’t just Ashley’s fanbase who connected with her post. A few famous friends also chimed in with praise, including Lily Aldridge, Niecy Nash and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.

“My Lord, THANK YOU for this,” the country singer wrote.

Ashley isn’t the first celebrity to recently celebrate her appearance as is.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian Praised For Baring It All In Unedited Snap

Mother of three Kourtney Kardashian declined to cover her stretch marks in a recent Instagram photo, a decision which many found to be a welcome change of pace from her family’s usual aesthetic.

“I love my little stripes,” the reality star wrote, replying to a fan who thanked her for not altering the pic.

— Erin Biglow