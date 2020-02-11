Ashley I. Thinks Peter Weber Could End Up With ‘Bachelor’ Producer For This Reason

Could things be taking a turn on “The Bachelor”?

Things are heating up this season with Peter Weber officially choosing his final four ladies: Victoria F., Madison, Kelsey and Hannah Ann. But could the reality star be ending up with someone else entirely

According to a #BachelorNation Reddit thread, fans are speculating that Peter ends up with Julie LaPlaca, a producer on the show!

Ashley Iaconetti Haibon chatted with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall on, “The Bachelor, The Morning After,” and revealed why she thinks the fan speculation could be true.

“It’s a possibility,” “The Bachelor” alum said. “When I asked my producer friend about it, I actually didn’t ask, I just sent a screenshot with some laughing emojis cause I thought it was so ridiculous,” she added. “And then my producer friend responded by saying, ‘It’s all over the internet.’ He didn’t deny it!”

But why do fans think they’ll end up together?

The Reddit post speculates that Julie and Peter spent New Year’s Eve together with his family stating, “Check her tagged pics, there’s a pic from his dad with her and their family at dinner. In another tagged photo, a girl that she follows posted a pic of herself and Peter, but tagged Julie. The caption says something about ‘an unexpected ending indeed’.”

Another point made in the post speculated that Peter spends a lot of time with the Julie when compared to the ladies competing for his heart.

The Reddit poster who sparked the headlines wrote, “On the previews he says he’s ‘crazy in love with her’. We are down to 6 (I think?) girls and and he doesn’t even seem a little bit in love with any of them yet.,” the post reads. “Not crazy since they don’t get a ton of time together, but he gets tons of time with his producer… My guess is that she leaves because she doesn’t want to see him get engaged to someone else, and he winds up going after HER.”

It’s also worth noting that when Access Hollywood interviewed Peter just last week, Julie, the suspected woman mentioned in the Reddit post was with him, in a professional capacity as a producer for “The Bachelor”.

In the interview, Peter debunked fan theories claiming that he hasn’t heard the actual ending be spoiled online. However, at the time, the speculation about Julie hadn’t surfaced yet.

Who do you think Pilot Pete ends up with?

— Stephanie Swaim