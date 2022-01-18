Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal Their Upcoming Son’s Name

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have a name picked out for their upcoming bundle of joy!

During a recent Amazon Live, the “Bachelor in Paradise” alums announced that they plan to name their first kiddo Dawson Demitri Haibon.

“(Ashley) said that she wanted to name her first born Dawson after Jack Dawson,” Jared recalled of Leonardo DiCaprio’s beloved “Titanic” character. “I was totally onboard. I said, ‘I love the name Dawson.’ I also love Jack Dawson from ‘Titanic.'”

Ashley added that naming their first child, who is due in three weeks, after a character played by Leonardo DiCaprio is very “natural for us.”

“Jared and I are both hopeless romantic, cinematic people,” the soon-to-be mama noted.

While their son’s first name has been picked out since Ashley was 20, the two explained that the baby’s middle name doesn’t have a special meaning behind it, they “just like” the name Demitri.

Now that they have a named picked out, Jared shared that their son’s arrival is getting more and more real, saying, “It’s no longer like, ‘Oh, our kid,’ … It’s like, ‘Oh, no, that’s Dawson in there. Dawson’s kicking her ribs. Dawson’s making her not be able to breathe. Dawson’s already a pain in the butt.'”

The reality TV couple, who tied the knot back in 2019, announced that they were expecting a baby in July 2021.

“Now that you know Ashley is pregnant, I can start posting all the fantastic photos I’ve taken of Ashley over the past month while she’s been sick,” Jared wrote on Instagram at the time. “Let me tell you, I have some good stuff to show you. But first, I want to show you a picture of Ashley right after we found out she was pregnant and tell you how much I appreciate this woman. Even though it’s been a rough first trimester so far, she is as beautiful today as she was in this picture.”