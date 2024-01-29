Ashley Park Cuddles With ‘Emily In Paris’ Co-Star Lily Collins Amid Septic Shock Recovery

Ashley Park is on the mend with her on-and-off-screen bestie by her side.

The “Emily in Paris” star shared an encouraging update just days after revealing she had been hospitalized with septic shock in recent weeks. Ashley posted a lengthy Instagram message on Jan. 28, assuring fans that her prognosis is increasingly better and that she’s even returned to the City of Light to await medical clearance before filming Season 4 of the Netflix hit.

“I’m deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love… every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery,” she wrote in part, captioning a series of photos including one of her and “Emily” castmate Lily Collins sharing a heartwarming embrace.

Ashley went on to note the “incredible warm welcome” she got from her TV fam after she was able to fly to Paris upon responding well to treatment, telling followers that she’s being mindful of her health amid her excitement to start working again.

“I promise I’m breathing through this all and taking as much care of myself as I can to get back into fighting shape,” she added. “In the meantime, thanks for the couch cuddles @lilyjcollins ;)” she added.

The actress’ latest news comes after a now-viral announcement that she spent most of the new year in the hospital after a case of tonsillitis “spiraled” into something much more serious.

Ashley spoke out in a personal Instagram post on Jan. 19, sharing photos and videos from her bedside and thanking “Emily in Paris” co-star and newly confirmed beau Paul Forman for his support.

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” she wrote at the time. “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

The “Beef” and “Joy Ride” actress explained that her illness began while she was on vacation over the holidays and led to infection in multiple organs. Thankfully, she also noted that her condition had improved despite what she “had initially been told” and she was met with a flood of well wishes from fans and famous friends, including Lily, Selena Gomez, Mindy Kaling, Paris Hilton and more.