Ashley Tisdale Expecting First Child With Husband Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale is going to be a mama! The 35-year-old “High School Musical” alum shared two photos on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump.

Ashley and hubby Christopher French tied the knot in September 2014. “Best day of my life! Introducing Mr and Mrs French Sept 8, 2014,” Ashley captioned a beautiful wedding photo of herself and Christopher. The “Hellcats” star wore a traditional white gown for the happy event, with hair down in loose waves, and a flower crown.

Ashley and the Annie Automatic rocker first went public with their relationship in December 2012. Christopher proposed to Ashley in August 2013 on the 103rd floor of the Empire State Building.

In August 2020, Ashley revealed that she had her breast implants removed. “Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did,” she wrote on Instagram. “But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up—food sensitivities as well as gut issues (full story on @frenshe) that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal.”

Ashley recently opened up to our own Kit Hoover about the decision, saying, “I just wanted that toxicity out.”

Congratulations to Ashley and Christopher on their growing family!

— by Katcy Stephan