Ashley Tisdale’s Body & Hair Care Line Must-Haves For Less Than $20 Each

Luxury self-care without a hefty price tag? Yes, please!

Everyday wellness has never been easier thanks to Ashley Tisdale’s Frenshe. Revolutionize your beauty routine with skin and hair care products from the actress and influencer’s wide-ranging collection, all under $20 – yes, really!

From moisturizing bath bombs to help you unwind to multi-use radiance oil for an instant glow, Frenshe has everything you need to pamper yourself on a budget.

Reset, recharge and find your balance with these must-haves from Frenshe!

Wax Reset Candle by Target$13.99Meet your everyday wellness rituals, infused with mood-boosting scent technology. The Being Frenshe Reset Candle sets the mood for self-care with this clean burning candle, infused with a blend of coconut and soy wax. This single wick candle makes a perfect gift for friends, birthdays, holidays or even a housewarming. With up to 45 hours of burn time, add good vibes to your home with this scented candle. Buy Now

Conditioning Hair Mask by Target$14.99Meet your everyday wellness rituals, infused with mood-boosting scent technology. Give your hair extra love with the Being Frenshe Nourishing Hair Mask. Infused with mango seed butter and avocado oil for soft and shiny hair. Buy Now

Hydrating Bath Soak by Target$14.99Meet your everyday wellness rituals, infused with mood-boosting scent technology. The Being Frenshe Revitalizing Bath Powder is a self-care elixir made to help skin feel soft and revitalize the body. Infused with soothing coconut milk extract and antioxidant-rich tumeric root and ginger root extracts to activate your day. Buy Now

Being Frenshe Mood Boosting Perfume Discovery Set by Target$16.99In this fragrance sampler set for women, you’ll find five thoughtful scents that are a perfect travel accessory or simply throw in your purse so you can have your favorite perfume with you any time you want. This fragrance set also makes a great gift and allows your friends to discover their own signature scent. Buy Now

Hydrating Hand Serum by Target$7.99Meet your everyday wellness rituals, infused with mood-boosting scent technology. This Being Frenshe Hand Serum is a hydrating, fast-absorbing hand serum with squalane, shea butter and essential oils, that leaves hands feeling silky and soft. It‚Äôs also travel size so you can moisturize dry skin no matter where you are. Buy Now

Roll-On Fragrance by Target$14.99Meet your everyday wellness rituals, infused with mood-boosting scent technology. The Being Frenshe Glow-On Perfume Oil is a concentrated roll-on perfume oil infused with safflower oil and essential oils for a scented self-care moment, wherever you are. This perfume oil for women has a rollerball to easily dispense the fragrance onto skin. Buy Now

Moisturizing Bath Bomb Set by Target$14.99Meet your everyday wellness rituals, infused with mood-boosting scent technology. We created these ultra-nourishing Being Frenshe Milky Bath Bombs to soak away the day. Infused with oat, coconut extracts and essential oils, we love how these foam and fizz, leaving the skin feeling soft. This 6-pack of bath bombs for women also makes a perfect self care gift set for friends. Buy Now

Radiance Oil by Target$16.99Meet your everyday wellness rituals, infused with mood-boosting scent technology. This Being Frenshe Body & Hair Radiance Oil is a versatile, silky smooth oil infused with jojoba seed oil, sunflower seed oil and shea butter. Helps to soften and nourish with no greasy after-feel. Use the oil as a body moisturizer to hydrate dry skin or you can use it as a hair oil for dry damaged hair. Buy Now

Hydrating Body Wash by Target$10.99Meet your everyday wellness rituals, infused with mood-boosting scent technology. No time for a bath? Lets upgrade your soap game and turn your daily shower into a self-love experience. Being Frenshe Renewing Body Wash is a hydrating bath and shower gel for women and is infused with niacinamide, oat extract and pro-vitamin B5, we love how it foams and helps skin feel soft and smell amazing. Buy Now

Hair & Body Spray by Target$14.99Meet your everyday wellness rituals, infused with mood-boosting scent technology. The Being Frenshe Hair, Body & Linen Mist is a multi-purpose fragrance for women that is infused with essential oils. This clean fragrance can be a body spray, hair perfume and a linen mist. The Being Frenshe Balance & Harmony wellness ritual was created to cleanse and revitalize the soul, encouraging the feeling of being grounded, revitalized and mindful. Buy Now

Milky Hydrating Lotion by Target$14.99Meet your everyday wellness rituals, infused with mood-boosting scent technology. Being Frenshe Milky Body Lotion is a lightweight, milky serum to help give our bodies skincare worthy hydration without feeling heavy. Infused with coconut oil and agave extract to hydrate and leave dry skin feeling super soft and nourished. This moisturizing body lotion for women is infused with coconut oil and essential oils. Buy Now