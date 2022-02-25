Ashton Kutcher, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Arnold Schwarzenegger & More Celebs React To Ukraine Invasion

Hollywood stars are taking to social media to stand with Ukraine following the invasion of Russian troops this week. Many celebrities, who have ties to Ukraine and or Europe, have shared their heartfelt sentiments with the people of Ukraine and also shared their horror over the invasion.

Ashton Kutcher, who is married to Mila Kunis, who is of Ukrainian descent, shared his words, simply on Twitter.

Meanwhile “Dancing With the Stars” Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is currently in Kyiv, shared how scary it has been being stuck in the Ukrainian capital after underestimating the threat of invasion. Maks and his brother Val were born in Odesa, Ukraine.

See the stars’ reactions below: