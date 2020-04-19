Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Launch Quarantine Wine With Proceeds Going To COVID-19 Relief

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are giving back.

Ashton shared a fun video where he and his wife reveal they are launching a quarantine wine brand with all the proceeds going to COVID-19 relief.

“Hey, these are unprecedented times that we’re living in, and unprecedented times call for unprecedented — ” the actor said before his wife cut him off playfully saying, “More drinking.”

The caption reads, “Mila and I are launching quarantine wine! 100% of the profits go to covid-19 relief!”

Fans were loving the video.

“Mila is every mom right now,” one person said.

“You are both just amazing and so selfless! Love you both!” another commented.

“I like their approach so much. As a nurse and as a human,” a third wrote.

The wines will set you back $50 for two bottles and are shipping out in early May.

The website’s description of the drinks reads, “Mila had an idea to create a QUARANTINE-themed wine that could be used to raise proceeds for multiple COVID-19 response efforts that she, Ashton, and several friends were putting their efforts into. The NP team obviously loved the idea and instantly sprang into action on sourcing the best available blends possible and dug right into bringing the Kutcher’s label design and creative vision to life. One virtual blind wine tasting session over Facetime with Jen, Drew, Mila, and Ashton plus a handful of design concepts later, and their “QUARANTINE” wine idea was set to become a reality.”