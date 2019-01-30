Ashton Kutcher shared his digits to the whole world and now he’s sending date night selfies!

“The Ranch” star was looking for a “real connection with real people,” which he expressed in a tweet on Tuesday – that also included his REAL phone number!

In the recently deleted tweet he said, “I miss having a real connection with real people. My community. From now on you can just text me. I won’t be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world +1 (319) 519-0576 Yes this is my #.”

A few hours later, the “That ’70s Show” alum texted thousands of people a selfie of him and wife Mila Kunis sitting courtside at the Lakers game.

“When you are at a Lakers game and the 6ers are beating you like a baby,” the text read.

Fans that did attempt to text Ashton received an automated message back with an update on the actor.

“Alright so I’m definitely not going to be able to respond to every one of your questions. But I love hearing from you. I’m on the set of The Ranch right now. Will send updates soon. Have the best Damn day you can,” the message reads.

The text also included a message stating that the recipient can “Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel,” which Ashton explained was his lawyers idea and “there will be no more of that!!”

So, basically all of us can have ASHTON KUTCHER in our contacts is what he’s saying.

BEST. DAY. EVER.

