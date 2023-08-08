Astrology-Inspired Fashion Must-Haves Perfect For Your Zodiac Sign

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Get ready to let your stars align all year round!

Mercury retrograde is no match for these astrology-inspired fashions and jewelry that’ll help you embrace your unique zodiac style.

Are you a roaring Leo or a double-edged Gemini? An outspoken Aries or adventurous Sagittarius? Whether you’re an Earth, Air, Fire or Water sign, we’ve got your celestial faves covered with our chic and stylish options, including elegant maxi dresses, corset tops and the perfect everyday necklace.

Want to keep things more personal? Write down your thoughts in a leather-bound journal handmade for your sign.

And, keep the good vibes going even when you’re asleep thanks to Nasty Gal’s silky cami and shorts set and feather robe all adorned with a colorful horoscope pattern.

Find your cosmic match below!

Womens Zodiac Beaded Velvet Corset Top by Nasty Gal$68.00What’s your sign? Feel confident in our corset top, made in high quality velvet fabric, with an intricate and eye catching beaded astrology design, as well as a fitted design complete with hook and eye fastenings in the back. Pairs well with leather pants and chunky heels for an edgy evening look, perfect for going from dinner dates to cocktail bars to dancefloors. Buy Now

Womens Cancer Necklace by Nasty Gal$8.40hat’s your sign? Wear your own sign or a loved one’s sign around your neck for a personal touch to any outfit. Buy Now

Womens Virgo Necklace by Nasty Gal$9.60What’s your sign? Wear your own sign or a loved one’s sign around your neck for a personal touch to any outfit. Buy Now

Sterling Silver Houses Of Astrology Pendant Necklace by Sterling Forever$21.05We’ve got a horoscope for you: no matter what sign you were born under, you’ll love wearing this houses of astrology pendant! Available in gold and silver tones, it’s sure to add the perfect bit of shine to any look. Adjustable for a perfect fit. Buy Now

Womens Astrology Satin Feather Crop Cami & Short Set by Nasty Gal$22.00It’s in the stars. Perfect for early nights and movie marathons. S Buy Now

Astrology Zodiac Handmade Leather Journal by Soothi$44.00Whether you’re using it to record memories, travel adventures, or random thoughts and brilliant ideas, this is an excellent companion to keep within reach. Buy Now

Womens Astrology Feather Trim Satin Maxi Robe by Nasty Gal$58.80Womens Astrology Feather Trim Satin Maxi Robe Buy Now

Womens Zodiac Beaded Velvet Maxi Dress by Nasty Gal$74.00Womens Zodiac Beaded Velvet Maxi Dress – Black – 2 – What’s your sign? Feel ethereal in our zodiac beaded maxi dress, in a high quality velvet fabric and embroidered design. Style with boots or strappy heels for a party look that stands out from the crowd. Buy Now