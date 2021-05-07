Aubrey Plaza Announces Marriage To Jeff Baena In Subtle Way: ‘My Darling Husband’

Aubrey Plaza is married!

The “Parks and Recreation” alum, 36, announced her marriage to longtime love Jeff Baena, 43, in a sweet, subtle way on her Instagram this week.

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble,” she wrote alongside an announcement of her new ensemble comedy “Spin Me Round.” Her rep also confirmed their marriage to PEOPLE.

Aubrey’s celeb pals were quick to congratulate her in the comments section. Mary Steenburgen, who starred alongside plaza in “Happiest Season” last year, wrote, “Whoa!!!! Just took in the word husband and I am sending you both love and congratulations and blessings!!!!!”

“The Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes added, “Congratulations! So happy for you guys!”

Aubrey previously opened up to PEOPLE about her working relationship with Jeff, saying, “”I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

