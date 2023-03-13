Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber Sizzle On Rare Red Carpet Date Night At Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kaia Gerber is supporting her boyfriend Austin Butler on his big night!

The model joined the “Elvis” star at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night, hours after he attended his first Academy Awards ceremony as a nominee.

Kaia stunned in a metallic halter dress with a keyhole cutout and a thigh-high slit, while her beau paired his black suit with a silk shirt and necklace.

Austin put his hand on Kaia’s waist, and she sweetly placed hers on his torso and smiled wide for the camera.

Earlier in the night, Austin went to the Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic about the legendary performer.

While Kaia didn’t attend the award show with him, he did have another special plus-one by his side – his longtime pal James.

“[He’s] one of my best friends since I was 17 who then became my agent, so I owe my entire career to him,” Austin told Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on the Oscars red carpet.