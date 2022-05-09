‘Avatar’ Drops First Trailer For Highly Anticipated Sequel ‘The Way of Water’ – Watch!

“Avatar” fans rejoice! The long-awaited sequel to the 2009 hit movie is coming.

In a new teaser trailer for the upcoming film, fans will return to Pandora in “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

The first look dropped on Monday, and although the flick will explore never-before-seen parts of the home of the Na’vi, including the stunning blue waters on the earth-like extrasolar moon, the storyline reportedly picks up where the first movie left off.

The cast includes many of the original stars, including Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, and Sigourney Weaver in a different role.

“I know one thing, wherever we go, this family is our fortress,” Jake says in the only dialogue in the teaser clip.

“Avatar” was the highest grossing film of all time when it was released 13 years ago and the long-awaited follow up will hit theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.

According to Variety, the crew wrapped filming for the second movie in 2020, along with the third movie which is set to be released in 2024.