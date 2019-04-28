‘Avengers: Endgame’ Obliterates Box Office Records With Jaw-Dropping $1.2 Billion Opening Weekend

Even more “Avengers: Endgame” fans have assembled to the theater than expected.

The Marvel blockbuster shattered already-high box office predictions with a record $350 million opening weekend in North America, per multiple reports.

Its global total is an even more eye-popping $1.2 billion, marking the eighth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to cross that milestone. “Endgame” did it in just five days, however, easily besting previous champ “Avengers: Infinity War” by nearly a week.

“Endgame” is the 22nd installment in the MCU and the expected conclusion to the “Avengers” franchise, but with numbers like these it’s hard to imagine studio executives saying goodbye to the series for good.

Even star Josh Brolin, who portrays the villainous Thanos, is skeptical that “Endgame” is really, well, the end.

“There’s no way they’re going to stop now,” the actor told Access at the “Endgame” premiere in Los Angeles last week.

It’s more than just an astounding commercial success, too.

Critics are also big fans, generating a solid 96% score for the film on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Of the MCU, only 2018’s “Black Panther” nabbed a higher ranking with 97%.

— Erin Biglow