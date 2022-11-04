Awesome Gifts To Buy For Under $20 This Holiday Season

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.  

We’re approaching that time of year again. The time when an innocent day in the office might end with a surprise gift from a coworker you definitely did not buy something for, or dinner and drinks with an acquaintance turns into a panicked, last-minute shopping trip when you get the “can’t wait to give you your gift tonight!” text.

Around the holidays, it never hurts to have a few backup gifts on hand, just in case. And this year, there’s no need for any extra frenzied shopping trips. We’ve put together a list of items that can act as the perfect, “I definitely bought this with you in mind!” gift in the eleventh-hour.

And best of all? They’re all $20 or under! There’s no need to break the bank while still giving people a nice, thoughtful gift. From jewelry, to beauty products, and even coffee and cocktail accessories, you’re sure to find the ideal gift for everyone on (and off) your list!

Wipe Out

by Bubble Skincare$13.00

Fresh Start

by Bubble Skincare$16.00

Level Up

$15.00

Winter S.O.S Set

by Bubble Skincare$20.00

Cork Genius Wine Chiller

by Cork Genius$19.95

Genius Wine Set

by Cork Genius$20.00

Stemless Flute

by Corkcicle$19.95

Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak (8 Oz.)

by Dermstore$20.00

Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

by Dermstore$18.00

Lip Butter Stick – Mulberry

by Dermstore$14.34

Sweet Cherry Polishing Lip Scrub

by Dermstore$20.00

Beauty Elixir

by Dermstore$18.00

Antoni Earrings

by Joey Baby$11.00

Anne Necklace

by Joey Baby$15.00

Square Glass Storage Container

by Kaffe$19.99

Espresso Cup Set

by Kaffe$19.99

Hydrating Hair Mask

by Lime Crime$20.00

Mini Staycation Hydrating Mask

by Verishop$15.00

Self + Satin Eye Mask

by Verishop$15.00

+ Honey Lip Polish, No. 35

by Verishop$12.00

+ Honey Lip Polish, No. 40

by Verishop$12.00

Copper Aerating Pour Spout

by Viski$17.99

Stainless Steel Aerating Pour Spout

by Viski$17.99

Tea Face Mist

by Wags$20.00

Branch Glass & Mug Tree

by Yamazaki Home$15.00

Tower Earring Stand

by Yamazaki Home$15.00

Tosca 4-Tier Jewelry Tray

by Yamazaki Home$19.00

