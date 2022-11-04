Awesome Gifts To Buy For Under $20 This Holiday Season

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
We’re approaching that time of year again. The time when an innocent day in the office might end with a surprise gift from a coworker you definitely did not buy something for, or dinner and drinks with an acquaintance turns into a panicked, last-minute shopping trip when you get the “can’t wait to give you your gift tonight!” text.
Around the holidays, it never hurts to have a few backup gifts on hand, just in case. And this year, there’s no need for any extra frenzied shopping trips. We’ve put together a list of items that can act as the perfect, “I definitely bought this with you in mind!” gift in the eleventh-hour.
And best of all? They’re all $20 or under! There’s no need to break the bank while still giving people a nice, thoughtful gift. From jewelry, to beauty products, and even coffee and cocktail accessories, you’re sure to find the ideal gift for everyone on (and off) your list!
Wipe Out
by Bubble Skincare$13.00
Fresh Start
by Bubble Skincare$16.00
Level Up
$15.00
Winter S.O.S Set
by Bubble Skincare$20.00
Cork Genius Wine Chiller
by Cork Genius$19.95
Genius Wine Set
by Cork Genius$20.00
Stemless Flute
by Corkcicle$19.95
Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak (8 Oz.)
by Dermstore$20.00
Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
by Dermstore$18.00
Lip Butter Stick – Mulberry
by Dermstore$14.34
Sweet Cherry Polishing Lip Scrub
by Dermstore$20.00
Beauty Elixir
by Dermstore$18.00
Antoni Earrings
by Joey Baby$11.00
Anne Necklace
by Joey Baby$15.00
Square Glass Storage Container
by Kaffe$19.99
Espresso Cup Set
by Kaffe$19.99
Hydrating Hair Mask
by Lime Crime$20.00
Mini Staycation Hydrating Mask
by Verishop$15.00
Self + Satin Eye Mask
by Verishop$15.00
+ Honey Lip Polish, No. 35
by Verishop$12.00
+ Honey Lip Polish, No. 40
by Verishop$12.00
Copper Aerating Pour Spout
by Viski$17.99
Stainless Steel Aerating Pour Spout
by Viski$17.99
Tea Face Mist
by Wags$20.00
Branch Glass & Mug Tree
by Yamazaki Home$15.00
Tower Earring Stand
by Yamazaki Home$15.00
Tosca 4-Tier Jewelry Tray
by Yamazaki Home$19.00
