Awesome Gifts To Buy For Under $20 This Holiday Season

We’re approaching that time of year again. The time when an innocent day in the office might end with a surprise gift from a coworker you definitely did not buy something for, or dinner and drinks with an acquaintance turns into a panicked, last-minute shopping trip when you get the “can’t wait to give you your gift tonight!” text.

Around the holidays, it never hurts to have a few backup gifts on hand, just in case. And this year, there’s no need for any extra frenzied shopping trips. We’ve put together a list of items that can act as the perfect, “I definitely bought this with you in mind!” gift in the eleventh-hour.

And best of all? They’re all $20 or under! There’s no need to break the bank while still giving people a nice, thoughtful gift. From jewelry, to beauty products, and even coffee and cocktail accessories, you’re sure to find the ideal gift for everyone on (and off) your list!

Wipe Out by Bubble Skincare$13.00 Buy Now

Fresh Start by Bubble Skincare$16.00 Buy Now

Level Up $15.00 Buy Now

Winter S.O.S Set by Bubble Skincare$20.00 Buy Now

Cork Genius Wine Chiller by Cork Genius$19.95 Buy Now

Genius Wine Set by Cork Genius$20.00 Buy Now

Stemless Flute by Corkcicle$19.95 Buy Now

Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak (8 Oz.) by Dermstore$20.00 Buy Now

Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels by Dermstore$18.00 Buy Now

Lip Butter Stick – Mulberry by Dermstore$14.34 Buy Now

Sweet Cherry Polishing Lip Scrub by Dermstore$20.00 Buy Now

Beauty Elixir by Dermstore$18.00 Buy Now

Antoni Earrings by Joey Baby$11.00 Buy Now

Anne Necklace by Joey Baby$15.00 Buy Now

Square Glass Storage Container by Kaffe$19.99 Buy Now

Espresso Cup Set by Kaffe$19.99 Buy Now

Hydrating Hair Mask by Lime Crime$20.00 Buy Now

Mini Staycation Hydrating Mask by Verishop$15.00 Buy Now

Self + Satin Eye Mask by Verishop$15.00 Buy Now

+ Honey Lip Polish, No. 35 by Verishop$12.00 Buy Now

+ Honey Lip Polish, No. 40 by Verishop$12.00 Buy Now

Copper Aerating Pour Spout by Viski$17.99 Buy Now

Stainless Steel Aerating Pour Spout by Viski$17.99 Buy Now

Tea Face Mist by Wags$20.00 Buy Now

Branch Glass & Mug Tree by Yamazaki Home$15.00 Buy Now

Tower Earring Stand by Yamazaki Home$15.00 Buy Now