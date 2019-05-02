Ayesha Curry Has A Strategy For Dealing With Women ‘Lurking’ Around Her Husband Stephen Curry

As the wife of an NBA superstar, Ayesha Curry runs into a decent amount of ladies angling for their chance to make a move on her husband.

In a preview clip for the next episode of “Red Table Talk,” the celebrity chef, who shares three children with Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, discussed the realities of being married to such a desirable man.

“Stephen is nice by nature, and he’s very talkative,” Ayesha told the ladies at the table, including host Jada Pinkett Smith and Steph’s mom, Sonya Curry.

“He’s just like you,” she continued, pointing to her mother-in-law. “He gets it from his mama.”

Ayesha explained that “everything’s always very friendly” when Steph gets into conversations with other women – so much so that she often feels comfortable joining in.

“Sometimes, [it’s] to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I’m a grown woman.’ So I’ll just insert myself and be like, ‘Hello! How’re you doing?’ I’m OK with it now. And obviously, you know, the devil is a liar,” she said.

While Ayesha is able to ignore any jealousy and trust in her man, she knows that the struggle is constant – and it’s not fun.

“The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting,” she said. “You need to be aware of that. But for me, I honestly hate it.”

While Steph’s constant attention from women might be tough, it’s clear Ayesha is the only woman he has his eye on. The longtime lovebirds met as teenagers in their church’s youth group and married in July 2011. Nearly eight years later, they share three children: daughters Riley and Ryan and son Canon.

Ayesha’s full episode of “Red Table Talk” debuts May 6 on Facebook Live.

