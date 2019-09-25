Baby Archie Adorably Steals The Spotlight From Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Royal Meeting With Desmond Tutu

Royal fans rejoice! Baby Archie just had his first royal meeting and he most certainly stole the show!

On the third day of their Royal Tour in Africa, doting parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought their son for his first-ever official royal appearance at a meeting with anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The Duchess carried 4-month-old Archie as the proud parents walked together in a sweet Instagram videos posted by the couple, captioned, “Arch meets Archie.”

Archie looked super cute wearing baby blue striped pants with suspenders and a long-sleeved white top. His mama complimented his look with a navy and white print dress from Club Monaco as Harry looked dapper in a navy-blue suit and tie.

The Nobel Peace Prize Laureate has been battling prostate cancer for many years and often does not make public appearances. The former Archbishop works with his foundation to spread his teachings in order to develop leaders and is a host for discussions about social injustice.

The royals met with him and his daughter Thandeka Tutu Gxashe, his foundation office’s in Cape Town. Gxashe mentioned that little Archie will have to get used to life in the public eye, just like her, “I have cameras in my genes.”

Megan replied, “He’s an old soul.” Harry added, “I think he is used to it already.”

Daughter to the former Archishop even joked, “You like the ladies. He’s going to be a ladies man.”

Meghan Harry recently honored Tutu by sharing an inspirational quote of his on their Instagram page.

Meghan will be joining Harry on a few more visits while in South Africa before he departs to Botswana, Angola and Malawi. The Duchess is expected to stay with Archie in South Africa.