Young Dove Cameron Singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

Baby Dove Cameron is too cute!

The Disney star shared an adorable throwback video on Saturday, where she’s seen belting out Celine Dion’s iconic hit, “My Heart Will Go On.”

“‘Ok. Every nigh- I’m gonna do part of it. Every night in my dweams,” she captioned the vid.

People loved it and sounded off in the comments.

“DWEAMS pls this is so f*cking adorable I’m melting,” one person wrote.

“OH MY GOSH YOU WERE LITERALLY A TEDDY BEAR,” another added.

“That little smile after you finished is literally what I want my whole life to look like,” a third person chimed in.

She also shared a hilarious video from 1999 of her getting a haircut, and in the video she gets visibly upset at how short her hair is cut.

“When you say you just want a trim and the hairdresser royally f*cks you over,” she wrote. “If you look close enough you can actually see the root of my trust issues.

The sweet throwback videos come after she posted another cute video, of her in Disneyland at the Disney Fan Fest, where she’s seen greeting people and giving them high-fives and just generally living her best life in Minnie Mouse ears.

“had the most incredible day at disney meeting so many of you , i can hardly believe it,” she wrote.

“thank you for being so warm, so loving, so pure & full of light. it means so much to me to know there are people out there like you guys & that we’re connected in some way, especially in times like these,” she added.

“thank you. love you forever,” she concluded.

— Stephanie Swiam