‘Bachelor’ Alum Ashley Spivey Is Pregnant 5 Months After Pregnancy Loss

Ashley Spivey and husband Steve Hunsberger family is growing!

The “Bachelor” alum who appeared on Brad Womack’s season in 2011, shared on Instagram that she’s expecting again, five months after suffering a pregnancy loss of baby CJ in November 2020.

“As y’all all know, I just went through the IVF process and we had decided to freeze the embryos to give my body a little more time to rest. We planned on transferring in May but I should have known, as with many parts of my life – if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans,” she wrote alongside photos of baby ultrasounds.

She shared that she’s 6 weeks and 6 days into her pregnancy but wanted to share the news with her fans. The 26-year-old also opened up about how she’s feeling this time around.

“I don’t want to have to stay silent about it because of taboos or a fear of jinxing it. I’m scared and I’m nervous but I’m also overjoyed. I’d be lying if I said that I’m not constantly thinking of CJ but I have to think that he had a little part in this,” she wrote.

Adding, “The due date is December 9 but my MFMA told me in a previous meeting that she wanted me to deliver at 37 weeks. That means this lil seed baby will arrive sometime between the days that my Dad and CJ died. It’s like they knew I needed something to get me through November.”

Ashley announced her pregnancy loss last November, four months after announcing that she was expecting a baby boy.

“I cannot describe the pain of growing someone inside of you, feeling them die, and then having to push them out of your body. In labor, I knew I had to get him out but there was a part of me that wanted to keep him inside of me forever. The past 3 days have been unimaginably cruel and sad,” she wrote at the time.

“Looking into sweet CJ’s face destroyed me – how will I not be able to see him grow up? I will never be able to fill this void. The hole in my heart will be impossible to repair,” she continued.

Ashley and Steve got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot two years later in May 2016.

