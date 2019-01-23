Looks like Nick Viall’s ex might have found a new love the old fashion way…

Vanessa Grimaldi, 31, has a new man in her life over a year after she and former “Bachelor” Nick Viall called it quits.

The special education teacher is dating Canadian businessman, Josh Wolfe, who is the Director of Outreach for the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

Vanessa confirmed her relationship at an outing to the iHeart Radio Podcast Awards on Saturday, Jan. 19 in Los Angeles.

“I am dating someone,” she told Us Weekly.

Nick, 38, is single and in no rush to find the woman of his dreams.

On his podcast the “Viall Files” the “Natural Habits” CEO has been known to reflect on his relationship with Vanessa and discuss what he looks for in a relationship going forward.

“Comfort is an important thing, I think it’s good to say I’m comfortable with someone. I don’t think it’s good to say I’m bored with someone,” he said in a Q & A.

Comfort aside, he made one thing clear: Vanessa is not “the one who got away.”

No hard feelings, right?

