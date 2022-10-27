‘Bachelor in Paradise’s’ Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Are Married

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are married!

The “Bachelor In Paradise” alums tied the knot in a surprise court house wedding on Thursday at New York City’s City Hall.

Serena and Joe shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday.

“JUST MARRIED!! We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice,” the newlyweds captioned a joint post featuring a video of their sweet ceremony.

“We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different than we expected,” the couple told People.

This isn’t the end of the festivities for the reality TV couple though, they still plan to have another celebration next fall.

“We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning, but with everything being so public in our relationship, having a private moment just the two of us felt so special and intimate. Natasha Parker was our witness, someone that has seen our relationship from the very beginning. We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding because who doesn’t want to marry the love of their life twice,” they told the publication.

WATCH: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’s’ Joe Amabile Has ‘No Resentment’ Toward Kendall: ‘Timing Was’t The Best’

Joe and Serena got engaged on Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” and moved in together in NYC in March 2022.