Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti & Kevin Wendt Split: 'We Aren't Each Other's Perfect, Lifelong Match' (Exclusive)

"The Bachelor Winter Games" stars Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt have called it quits.
In an exclusive joint statement to Access, the fan-favorite couple – who skied, skated and ice danced their way to love on the reality show's inaugural season – say that their relationship wasn't a lifelong match.
"Kevin and I are hopeless romantics. We adore each other. We both feel like we were meant to come into each other’s lives for a reason. But we aren’t each other's perfect, lifelong match. Something we both long to find,” the pair wrote.
The split comes as a shock to Bachelor Nation; as recently as March 9, Kevin and Ashley looked smitten on social media.
For Ashley's 30th birthday on Tuesday, Kevin shared a cute Instagram photo of the star curled up by a campfire and showered her with compliments.
"She has so many incredible qualities I’m learning about each day. There is a reason she has so many friends and people around her that love her," he wrote. "She's the most driven, motivating, and supportive person I know. She motivates me to be more. Smart, sweet, sexy and it’s her birthday tomorrow!! So go say happy birthday to her!!!"
Ashley first searched for love on Chris Soules' season of "The Bachelor." The beauty continued her journey on two summers of "Bachelor in Paradise" before making a connection with Kevin on "The Bachelor Winter Games."
Before his romance with Ashley, Kevin won of Season 1 of "The Bachelorette Canada" and proposed to star Jasmine Lorimer during the show's 2016 finale. The two ended their engagement five months later.
-- Stephanie Case