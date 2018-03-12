Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti & Kevin Wendt Split: 'We Aren't Each Other's Perfect, Lifelong Match' (Exclusive)

"The Bachelor Winter Games" stars Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt have called it quits.

In an exclusive joint statement to Access, the fan-favorite couple – who skied, skated and ice danced their way to love on the reality show's inaugural season – say that their relationship wasn't a lifelong match.

"Kevin and I are hopeless romantics. We adore each other. We both feel like we were meant to come into each other’s lives for a reason. But we aren’t each other's perfect, lifelong match. Something we both long to find,” the pair wrote.

The split comes as a shock to Bachelor Nation; as recently as March 9, Kevin and Ashley looked smitten on social media.