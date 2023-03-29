‘Bachelor’: Zach Shallcross & Kaity Biggar Give Update On Romance After Show

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross are looking forward to their future together!

On the season finale of “The Bachelor,” Zach got down on one knee and proposed to Kaity, telling her that she was the woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

Since the show, the pair’s relationship has continued to grow stronger. But while speaking with Access Hollywood on Wednesday, Zach and Kaity acknowledged the series’ history of unsuccessful relationships and revealed how they plan to navigate their own romance.

“We’re not naive to the fact that, you know, this show’s track, history of relationships hasn’t been very successful and, you know, there’s, there could be a multitude of reasons for why and every relationship is unique. But like for us, what, you know, we both believe is, you know, such a strong foundation for a relationship is communication and loyalty,” he explained.

Adding, “From a very early point we’ve had that we’ve gotten better at it so much so that, you know, like our relationship has grown so much post engagement and falling in love with each other more and more every day as we’re getting to know more about each other, like the good, the bad, all of it.”

The pair also revealed to Access Hollywood that they are planning to move in together this summer and are planning to get married in 2025.